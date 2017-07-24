A crowd of Boy Scouts broke out into a “USA” chant Monday when President Donald Trump arrived to deliver a speech at the annual Boy Scout Jamboree.

Trump spoke to a crowd of 40,000 at the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Scout Jamboree and covered issues of health care, fake news, and his electoral victory in November.

Upon his arrival to deliver the speech, he was met with wild amounts of applause and a “USA” chant.

WATCH:

“As the scout law says, a scout is trustworthy, loyal,” Trump said. “We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that.”

The sitting U.S. president serves as the honorary president of the Boy Scouts of America. Several of Trump’s cabinet members, including Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, were Boy Scouts.

“As much as you can do something that you love, work hard and never, ever give up and you’re going to be tremendously successful, tremendously successful,” Trump told the Boy Scouts.

