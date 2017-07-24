Chaffetz On Russia Probe: ‘They Would Never Ever Ever Do This To The Clintons’ [VIDEO]

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah decried the double standard in the Russia investigation Monday, saying the Clintons would not get the same treatment.

“They would never ever ever do this to the Clintons,” Chaffetz said, referring to the Russia probe headed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

White House adviser Jared Kushner is set to meet privately with the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday to discuss possible collusion between himself and the Russian government. Kushner denies any collusion or wrongdoing took place.

“Every time the Democrats say they need to call up Jared Kushner or Donald Trump Jr. then call up Chelsea Clinton. Call up the Clintons,” Chaffetz said, also urging Republicans to hit back and “grow a backbone.”

He accused the Clinton family of criminal wrongdoing by abusing their power and selling their politics for cash. He claimed Chelsea Clinton was connected to the Benghazi investigation and the Clinton Foundation scandals, but was never held accountable because of the double standard.

“I think the Trumps need to actually get a lot of credit for openness and transparency,” Chaffetz said. “They didn’t delete their emails.”

