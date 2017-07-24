Disillusioned With de Blasio, New York Police Union Targets City Council

The nation’s largest police union plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to influence the New York City Council on behalf of its officers.

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), which represents 24,000 New York City police officers and 25,000 retirees, has taken issue with a number of high-profile pieces of legislation pushed through the city council

“We need to have a city council that will speak up, defend New York City police officers, and dig into the issues so that they understand them,” PBA President Patrick Lynch told The Wall Street Journal. “We also need them to stand up to the [de Blasio] administration and speak up on behalf of police officers as allies.”

The PBA plans to endorse about a dozen candidates in local council races around the city. With 51 city lawmakers up for re-election, the PBA hopes to shift the council away from the far left.

Police officers have grown frustrated with a city government that seems to be working against them. Multiple pieces of legislation have sought to reign in what some council members consider police abuse of power.

Mayor de Blasio has been a frequent target of the police union’s ire. The mayor was roundly criticized in early July for flying to Germany instead of attending a vigil for slain New York City police officer Miosotis Familia. (RELATED: Police Union Slams de Blasio For Skipping Vigil In Favor Of Germany)

De Blasio appeared at the outdoor “Hamburg Shows Attitude rally” Saturday, in protest of the G20 Summit. He announced the trip Thursday, just one day after Familia’s assassination.

De Blasio, who is up for re-election this fall, defended the trip. He said that the trip was planned weeks prior and that he decided to go after he learned he would be back in time for Familia’s wake and funeral on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Follow Ted on Twitter

Send Tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].