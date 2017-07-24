Does Trump Wish Priebus Would Just Quit Already?

President Donald Trump may be hoping that his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, will quit his job, due to complications with new staff.

Several reports have surfaced that Trump’s new hire, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, has humiliated the chief of staff. Priebus reportedly was opposed to hiring Scaramucci, arguing that he had no prior experience in government communications.

A White House official and two outside advisers told Politico that although Trump hired Scaramucci for the communications job, he is also being considered as an internal candidate to take Priebus’ job as chief of staff. Although no names have been released, other candidates may be under consideration for Priebus’ position.

A White House press release took a shot at Priebus on Friday, saying that Scaramucci will be reporting directly to Trump, even though the chief of staff usually handles communications matters. (RELATED: Scaramucci Tames The Media In ‘Smooth’ First Press Conference)

“In a normal White House, every staffer reports to the chief of staff,” Republican strategist Alex Conant told Politico. “Any staffer who believes that they don’t report to the chief of staff is going to be a potential headache for the chief of staff.”

Despite reports that Priebus’ job is in jeopardy, it does not appear that he will step down anytime soon.

“Reince is focused on driving the president’s bold agenda, and that has been and always will be his top priority,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said.

