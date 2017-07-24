Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani denied reports Monday that President Donald Trump is tapping him to replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

Speaking to CNN after landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Monday afternoon, Giuliani said there is no truth to the reports. He also defended Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. (RELATED: Report: Trump May Tap Rudy For AG)

Sessions “made the right decision under the rules of the Justice Department,” Giuliani asserted.

The reports about Giuliani replacing Sessions came out after Trump criticized the attorney general for recusing himself from the Russia probe, asserting that he would have never hired Sessions if he knew that were going to happen.

“Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump told The New York Times last week.

Trump took another shot at Sessions in a tweet Monday, questioning why the “beleaguered” AG isn’t looking into Hillary Clinton’s ties with Russia.

Despite the constant criticism from the president, Sessions has not resigned and said on Thursday that he fully intends to keep his job.

“I have the honor of serving as attorney general. It’s something that goes beyond any thought I would have ever had for myself,” Sessions said. “We love this job, we love this department and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate.”

Follow Amber on Twitter