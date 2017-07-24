White House adviser Sebastian Gorka accused Democrats Monday of using Russian collusion as a “smokescreen” to try and delegitimize President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Gorka argued that after ten months, the Russia investigation has continued to be a “nothing burger” and an “excuse” for Democrats as to why they lost.

“Instead of a platform they keep these spurious myths alive, but they’re really, in the long-term, irrelevant,” he said.

“It’s a message to everybody who can’t get over, can’t psychologically deal with what happened on November the 8th,” he continued, citing Trump’s tweet Monday morning that said Democrats and Republicans are laughing at the “phony” Russia excuse. “We won the election…trounced Hillary Clinton.”

“This is how everybody who chooses not to recognize the legitimate new leader of the most powerful nation in the world, how they create a smokescreen,” Gorka asserted. “So now it’s just Russia concussion.”

“It’s just an excuse for having lost.”

WATCH:

