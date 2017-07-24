Rand Paul Says He Has ‘No Earthly Idea’ Which Health Care Bill Senate Is Voting On [VIDEO]

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky appeared on “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” Monday to say that he has “no earthly idea” which bill Republicans will be voting on in the Senate to repeal Obamacare.

Part of the confusion stems from the divisions within the GOP on how to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature law. Some have argued for straight repeal, while others argue that without a replacement, the party is betraying a seven-year promise to their voter base. Paul has been one of the lone holdouts who refuses to vote for a bill that doesn’t repeal Obamacare in full.

Paul believes Congress should be voting on the original repeal bill from 2015, but thinks they will vote on a new bill from from leadership that has yet to be released or scored by the CBO. He labeled the proposal a “big insurance bailout” that “doesn’t repeal ObamaCare.”

“I don’t think we should move to the bill with so many unknowns, unless we are going to be told what exactly we are going to move to,” said Paul.

Paul claimed the proposed bill from leadership keeps over half the Obamacare taxes, retains most of the regulations and subsidies from the ACA, and creates a fund to bail out ailing insurance companies.

“I think the death spiral of Obamacare continues,” said Paul. “They’re just going to subsidize it with an enormous amount of taxpayer money that goes to the insurance companies, which have doubled their profit.”

