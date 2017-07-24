Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows challenged the notion that President Trump hasn’t been a leader on health care reform during a Monday interview.

According to Meadows, Trump has been calling congressmen in the middle of the night and early in the morning to try and rally votes for a repeal and replace of Obamacare.

“People don’t realize,” Meadows explained during a Fox News interview. “No one has worked harder than the president to get this done. … He’s making phone calls in the middle of the night, early in the morning and saying we have got to be all hands on deck.”

Meadows agreed with the president’s assessment that it would be a political disaster for Republicans if they fail to put a bill on Trump’s desk.

“Most Americans are saying it’s about time,” he said, conceding that Americans have “every right” to be frustrated with the process.

WATCH:

According to Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to save the Senate health bill by promising more money for preexisting conditions. McConnell reportedly hopes “sweetening the pot” will entice the “no” votes to change to a “yes.”

