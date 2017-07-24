Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took a rare shot at Hillary Clinton in a Washington Post interview about the Democrats’ new messaging campaign.

After a suffering a crushing electoral defeat in 2016, the Democratic Party decided to unveil “A Better Deal” on Monday in the hopes of convincing Americans that they have a unifying and comprehensive political message.

In interviews with The Washington Post that were published Saturday, Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi previewed “A Better Deal” and their desire to use the campaign to revive their party.

What managed to sneak into the interview was an apparent Schumer dig at Hillary Clinton, who has continued to blame her 2016 loss to Donald Trump on anything and everything but herself.

“When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things — Comey, Russia — you blame yourself,” Schumer declared. “So what did we do wrong? People didn’t know what we stood for, just that we were against Trump. And still believe that.”

