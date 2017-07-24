Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last week, will return to the Senate Tuesday just ahead of the critical health care vote.

McCain could be an important vote on whether or not the Senate will begin debating health care legislation. The GOP’s drafted health bill has been unable to garner enough support to pass and a clean repeal of Obamacare seems to be off the table as well.

Earlier this month, McCain underwent surgery to remove a blood clot just above his left eye. Later tests revealed that he has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain promised that he would be returning to the Senate after his diagnosis, but most didn’t expect it to be so soon and certainly not in time for him to be a player in the health care debate.

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea,” a statement released by his office read.

