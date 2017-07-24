Politics
House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts to Committee Chairman Devin Nunes statements about surveillance of U.S. President Trump and his staff as well as his visit to the White House, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg - RTX329J9   

Trump Blasts ‘Sleazy’ Rep For Pushing Russia Narrative

President Donald Trump criticized California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Monday for making routine media appearances focused on the alleged ties between Trump and Russia.

Trump blasted Schiff on Twitter, calling him “totally biased” and “sleazy” for pushing the narrative that Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election. Schiff has made a name for himself amongst Democrats from consistent media appearances in which he speaks confidently about Trump’s alleged Russian ties, as well as Trump’s supposed failures thus far in his presidency.

Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, encouraged Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the Trump Organization during a Sunday interview on CBS “Face the Nation.” (RELATED: Schiff Encourages Mueller To Investigate Trump Organization)

“The president is clearly worried that Bob Mueller is going to be looking into allegations, for example, that the Russians may have laundered money through the Trump Organization,” Schiff said.

