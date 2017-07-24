Trump Blasts ‘Sleazy’ Rep For Pushing Russia Narrative

President Donald Trump criticized California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Monday for making routine media appearances focused on the alleged ties between Trump and Russia.

Trump blasted Schiff on Twitter, calling him “totally biased” and “sleazy” for pushing the narrative that Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election. Schiff has made a name for himself amongst Democrats from consistent media appearances in which he speaks confidently about Trump’s alleged Russian ties, as well as Trump’s supposed failures thus far in his presidency.

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into “Russia,” spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, encouraged Special Counsel Robert Mueller to investigate the Trump Organization during a Sunday interview on CBS “Face the Nation.” (RELATED: Schiff Encourages Mueller To Investigate Trump Organization)

“The president is clearly worried that Bob Mueller is going to be looking into allegations, for example, that the Russians may have laundered money through the Trump Organization,” Schiff said.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].