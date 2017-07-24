Trump: DC Is A Sewer, Not A Swamp

President Donald Trump declared that Washington, D.C., is a sewer on Twitter Monday, asserting the city is much worse than he originally thought.

“Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer – It’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with Fake News!” Trump wrote on his official Twitter account Monday morning.

Trump ran to “Drain the Swamp” during the course of the 2016 presidential campaign. Both Democrats and Republicans were responsible for the mess, according to the president, but he alone could fix the problem thanks to his experience as a businessman.

The president’s push to pass a replacement to the Affordable Care Act has so far been unsuccessful. The House of Representatives narrowly passed a measure that would eliminate some of the most egregious aspects of the ACA, after the House Freedom Caucus renegotiated the bill after they initially rejected the House plan for not going far enough in March.

Republicans in the Senate are expected to vote on a measure this week, but it’s currently unknown whether or not the vote will be on a straight repeal or the crafted repeal and replacement of the measure, according to Reuters.

