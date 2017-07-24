Trump Says Senate Has ‘Last Chance’ To Repeal Obamacare

President Donald Trump urged the Senate to repeal and replace Obamacare Monday morning.

The president tweeted that Republicans have one “last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to put up a motion to begin debating some version of health care reform Tuesday, but senators remain unsure if they will be voting to repeal and replace, or simply repeal, Obamacare.

If the Senate approves the motion, McConnell will be the one to decide which version has more consensus and a greater likelihood of passing.

The current bills floated in the Senate to repeal and replace, or just repeal, Obamacare come with a host of political problems for Republicans.

The repeal-only legislation is expected to leave 27 million Americans without health coverage in 2020. (RELATED: Third Time’s A Charm: CBO Releases Report On GOP’s Third Health Care Attempt)

The bill to largely repeal and replace Obamacare is projected to leave some 15 million more Americans without insurance coverage in 2018. That figure increases to 22 million in 2026.

With only a slim 52-seat majority in the Senate, the Senate majority leader needs to obtain at least 50 Republican votes, with Vice President Mike Pence acting as the tiebreaker.

