Trump Takes Another Shot At ‘Beleaguered’ Jeff Sessions

President Trump took another thinly veiled shot at Jeff Sessions on Monday, questioning why the “beleaguered” attorney general has not looked into crimes he says Hillary Clinton has committed.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” Trump asked on Twitter.

Trump posted the tweet shortly after his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, released a statement he prepared for a Senate Intelligence Committee interview scheduled for later on Monday. Kushner claims in the statement that he did not collude with the Russian government during the presidential campaign.

Trump also criticized Sessions last week during an interview with The New York Times. He said that he was not happy with the former Alabama senator’s decision to recuse himself from the investigation into the Russia probe. (RELATED: Trump Blasts Sessions For ‘Unfair’ Russia Recusal — ‘Would Have Picked Somebody Else’)

As for Trump’s “beleaguered” jab, that could be a reference to a Washington Post report published on Friday raising questions about Sessions’ meeting in September with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

According to The Post, Kislyak said in intercepted phone conversations that he and Sessions discussed the presidential campaign and sanctions during that meeting. Sessions has previously denied that those topics were discussed in the meeting, which was held in Sessions’ Senate office. The Post did note that Kislyak could have embellished his conversation with Sessions.

After that story was published, Trump seemed to come to Sessions’ defense.

But hours later, Trump criticized Sessions for not investigating Clinton over her emails, paid speeches she received after leaving the State Department, and other issues.

Trump’s open criticism has led to speculation that he is considering firing Sessions, who was the first Senator to endorse the former real estate magnate.

