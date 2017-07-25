Boehner Behind Closed Doors: GOP Will ‘Never’ Repeal Obamacare

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner said Republicans will not be able to repeal and replace Obamacare at a closed-door trade show in Las Vegas, Nev., Friday.

Boehner told a private crowd that Americans and state officials are used to Obamacare, saying it will never be repealed or replaced, in a video obtained by The Washington Post released Tuesday.

The former speaker warned Republicans that if they fail to pass their healthcare, taxes and infrastructure legislation, “they’re going to get annihilated” in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Here we are, seven months into this year, and yet they’ve not passed this bill. Now, they’re never — they’re not going to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Boehner said. “It’s been around too long. And the American people have gotten accustomed to it. Governors have gotten accustomed to this Medicaid expansion, and so trying to pull it back is really not going to work.”

WATCH:

Boehner suggested if the GOP can’t get rid of Obamacare, leaders should get rid of some of the taxes and regulations of Obamacare and stop health insurance mandates.

“When it’s all said and done, you’re not going to have an employer mandate anymore, you’re not going to have the individual mandate,” Boehner said. “The Medicaid expansion will be there. The governors will have more control over their Medicaid populations and how to get them care, and a lot of ObamaCare taxes will probably go.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to a former Boehner spokesperson for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication. (RELATED: What The Health Are They Voting On?)

The Senate will vote on the House-passed GOP health care bill Tuesday on whether to proceed to debate. The Senate will need 50 of the 52 Republicans to support the bill in order to repeal and replace Obamacare.

