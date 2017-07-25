Court Rules That Concealed Carry Is Permissible On Streets Of DC

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit entered an injunction Tuesday against a Washington D.C. law limiting the right to carry firearms outside the home, concluding that it may violate the Second Amendment.

The ruling is at odds with other federal courts that have generally limited the right to gun possession outside the home.

The law is third gun control regulation promulgated by the D.C. Council that has struggled in the courts. In its latest iteration, the D.C. law strictly proscribed the circumstances under which concealed-carry licenses may be issued. The court concluded these provisions may be unconstitutional.

“Bans on the ability of most citizens to exercise an enumerated right would have to flunk any judicial test,” Judge Thomas Griffith wrote for the three-judge panel. His opinion was joined by Judge Stephen Williams. Judge Karen Henderson dissented.

The panel also expressed frustration that the Supreme Court has not provided extensive guidance for lower courts concerning open and concealed carry. Though the Court has previously secured the right to possess a firearm in the home for self-defense, it has avoiding cases concerned open and concealed carry laws.

“[T]he Supreme Court has offered little guidance,” the court wrote. “Its ‘first in-depth examination of the Second Amendment’ is younger than the first iPhone. And by its own admission, that first treatment manages to be mute on how to review gun laws in a range of other cases.”

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].