DeMint Backs Sessions, Hopes Trump Administration Doesn’t ‘Start Disintegrating’ [VIDEO]

Former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint thinks Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stay right where he is in his job, according to an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

“It would be very disappointing if Sessions left,” DeMint said about the possibility of President Donald Trump demanding his resignation. “I can understand the president’s frustrations, seriously.With the recusal, with the fact that this Russian thing continues to go on.”

“But the media is going to continue to hammer Trump, and if it’s not Russia, they will make up another scandal of some kind,” the senator countered. “Everyone is firing at the administration. But I hope that they don’t start disintegrating by beginning to take out each other,” he concluded.

The president said Sessions was “very weak” for not taking a stronger stance in calling for an investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a Monday morning tweet. Another tweet complained that the “beleaguered” attorney general wasn’t looking into Clinton’s ties with members of the Russian leadership.

Sessions was the first U.S. senator to formally endorse the president during the course of the Republican primary.

DeMint made the statements during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation about a new organization he founded that’s designed to help conservative staffers in Washington, DC handle the establishment pulls of traditional Republicans in their quest to pass conservative laws.

