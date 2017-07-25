Dems Defend ‘Better Deal’ Platform Following Rocky Rollout

The new Democratic messaging campaign, “A Better Deal,” is aimed at winning back a much-needed demographic of American voters — more moderate, blue-collar workers.

While the full slogan, “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future,” was ridiculed and criticized, House Democrats are standing by their messaging tactics.

“We stand here united behind this message,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois in a Tuesday morning press conference. “This is really a reflection of the American public, for us to acknowledge that the economy is not working for a lot of people out there. And we know that we have to offer a better deal. And that’s what this is all about.”

Bustos is one of the three co-chairs of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, along with Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York. The committee is responsible for “developing a Caucus-wide message that forcefully communicates where House Democrats stand.”

Cicilline explained that this platform plans to emphasize job creation, modernizing infrastructure, investing in apprenticeships, and ensuring that both families and hard work are valued.

“The people we represent understand that things have changed. Not for the better, but for the worse,” said Jeffries. “The American people and inner-city America and rural America and suburban America all deserve a better deal.”

Democrats made a point to reach out to Americans outside of populated urban centers, which they have had a hard time expanding their base beyond in recent elections.

“The fact of the matter is that the path to a majority in terms of a better deal, really reflects the need to focus on issues that are important in rural America and many of the working, blue-collar districts throughout our country,” said Rep. Jim Costa of California. “So that is our challenge, and that is our goal.”

Other top Democrats, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, went to Berryville, Va., on Monday to rollout the “Better Deal” slogan.

President Donald Trump won the county that Berryville is located in by a margin of 20 percent, further adding to the idea that the Democratic party is working to expand its base and bring in voters that previously felt ostracized.

