Editor of National Review Predicts GOP Health Care Bill Will Reach Senate Floor [VIDEO]

Editor of National Review Rich Lowry appeared on “Happening Now” Tuesday and predicted the GOP health care bill will reach the Senate floor.

“They’ll get to the floor and they’ll just work it, in a very unpredictable and kind of wild way to see if they get 50 votes,” he said.

Efforts to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature law have stalled with Republican Senators like Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine who have withheld their support. Collins feels the bill leadership presented earlier this month cuts too much funding from Medicaid, while Paul believes it doesn’t do enough to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

Lowry said seeing Sen. John McCain of Arizona travel cross country for the vote is a sign that it will most likely pass, adding we may see a vote as soon as Wednesday. “After that, who knows?” he said.

Lowry says by moving legislation to the floor the GOP can push the bill to a conference committee with the House. If the bill goes to conference, both the House and Senate would work together to rectify their differences and produce legislation that would be voted on and sent to President Donald Trump’s desk.

