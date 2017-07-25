Ivanka Lawyers Up As Knives Come Out For Jared

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and all-purpose advisor, has retained a personal lawyer as her husband, Jared Kushner, runs a gamut of congressional committee testimonies on Capitol Hill.

The National Law Journal reports that Abbe Lowell of the Washington offices of Norton Rose Fulbright will advise Ivanka through the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Lowell also represents Kushner, having assumed the lead role on his defense team from Jamie Gorelick in mid-July. Gorelick practices at WilmerHale, the same firm where Special Counsel Robert Mueller practiced prior to returning to government service earlier this year.

An experienced Beltway operator, Lowell has advised clients through high-profile federal investigations for some three decades. His previous clients include former Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. John Edwards, business mogul Charles Keating, and lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

He also served as chief counsel for House Democrats during the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings.

Though there is no public indication that Ivanka is currently under investigation, Mueller’s inquiry is almost sure to reach her at some juncture, as she has played senior roles in her father’s campaign and administration.

Kushner appeared to answer questions before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday, and the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].