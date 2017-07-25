Mo Brooks Slams Media For Killing Republicans In New Ad [VIDEO]

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks slammed the Democratic party and the media in a new Senate campaign advertisement released Tuesday.

Brooks blasted the Democratic party and “liberal media” for their criticism of a separate campaign ad he released Monday that included the sounds of gunshots being fired with voices shouting “stay down!”

“June 14: A Bernie Sanders supporter fires on Republican Congressmen,” text in the video reads. The campaign spot references the congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., where James Hodgkinson shot at Brooks and other Republicans gathered at the practice. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was struck and is still in recovery. Brooks helped save a wounded House staffer by using his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

After receiving backlash from several media outlets for including audio of the congressional shooting, Brooks released a new ad Tuesday in a tweet.

“Liberal media and GOP establishment take note: I do not back down. NEW AD statewide in Alabama today,” the tweet reads.

In the new video titled “Blame Republicans,” Brooks’ ad lists instances when the Democrats or the media have blamed the GOP for tragic deaths in order to push gun control.

“They blamed Sarah Palin for the Gabby Giffords shooting” “They blamed the NRA for the murder of innocent children at Sandy Hook.” “Some Democrats are accusing Republicans of selling guns to ISIS”



WATCH:

The ad also claims that Democrats have “lost their minds” since President Donald Trump’s inauguration and then asks a question: “So by the left’s standards who has blood on their hands now?”

Brooks will be running for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat, which Sen. Luther Strange currently holds due to a February appointment. Strange must win a special election to finish out the term and faces two primary challengers — Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. The primary takes place Aug. 15 and the special election is scheduled for Dec. 12.

A source close to the Brooks’ campaign told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Republican congressman is holding Democrats accountable.

“Mo Brooks is making the point that for decades, Democrats and the liberal media have blamed Republicans every time there was a shooting, claiming words equal violence. This ad holds them to their own standard, and makes the point that Mo Brooks is a rock solid conservative who will not back down,” the source told TheDCNF.

