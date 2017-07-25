Morning Joe Hosts Slam Democrats’ New Campaign Strategy

The Democratic Party published a new slogan that’s designed to define its strategy moving forward, but MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts slammed the direction as “terrible” on their Tuesday morning show.

The slogan reads, “A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future,” a strategy that Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough argued is bland, vanilla, and terrible.

“Here’s the problem,” Brzezinski said. “I feel bad because this is a great group of people … especially in my eyes because I’m a Democrat, but they’re setting themselves up here … They need a person who stands for those things.”

“Mika, it’s so bland. It’s so vanilla. It’s so terrible,” Scarborough responded.

Activists protested the slogan, holding boxes from Papa John’s to mock the similar wording and structure of the pizza chain’s advertising jingle. Gentleman’s Quarterly also ran an article that slammed the slogan under the title, “The Democrats Unveiled a New Slogan and It’s Infuriatingly Stupid.”

Despite this kickback, Democratic leadership believes the slogan is a way to reach millions of voters disillusioned by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“For far too long, the government has gone along, tilting the economic playing field in favor of the wealthy and powerful while putting new burdens on the backs of hard-working Americans,” Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid said.

“In the last two elections, Democrats, including in the Senate, failed to articulate a strong, bold economic program for the middle class and those working hard to get there. Many Americans don’t know what we stand for,” Reid concluded.

