The Democrats’ new slogan and messaging campaign is so bad that even liberals on MSNBC are mocking it relentlessly.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rolled out the new campaign, “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages,” promising a “bold” message and policies on behalf of Democrats.

The slogan immediately drew comparisons to Papa John’s pizza, House Republicans’ “A Better Way” from a year ago, and Trump’s “The Art of the Deal.” The “new” policies promised seemed to be borrowed from Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

In fact, the messaging is apparently so bad that even MSNBC anchors and guests aren’t letting Democrats off the hook.

“It’s so bland. It’s so vanilla,” Joe Scarborough of “Morning Joe” said. “It’s so terrible.”

His fiancee and cohost Mika Brzezinski, a registered Democrat, agreed, stating, “Here’s the problem…coming out with a slogan is just going to create this conversation…they need a person who stands for those things in how she or he has lived their life.”

“I think they missed the point,” asserted former Democratic representative Harold Ford Jr. “[Schumer] said we lost last year because we had no clear, cogent, cohesive economic message. Again, I applaud them for trying but there’s still no–there’s no rhyme there.”

