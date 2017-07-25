Schiff Immediately Fundraises Off Trump Attacks

President Donald Trump slammed California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for being “sleazy,” and “totally biased” Monday, and it only took the Democrat 12 hours to launch a fundraising campaign in response.

“Trump attacked me for doing my job. While he tweets, I’m resisting his damaging agenda,” the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence member tweeted late Monday. “Chip in to stand with me.”

The link included in the tweet sends potential contributors to a political fundraising website that notes that all of the funds will go directly to Schiff.

“President Trump just attacked Adam on Twitter for doing his job. Chip in to show Adam you have his back as he keeps fighting to save our healthcare and resist Trump’s agenda,” the site reads.

Trump slammed Schiff for spending time on cable news channels to spread the Russia interference narrative for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s surprising loss to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into “Russia,” spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!” Trump tweeted early Monday.

Schiff’s appeared in televised news often. The White House released a report that revealed the Democrat has been on a grand total of 123 national television interviews, for total of 14 hours of consecutive interview time since the president took office in January. The overwhelming majority of the time he spent in interviews was dedicated to discussing his role in the House investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

