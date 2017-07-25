Republican Nevada Sen. Dean Heller is agreeing to move forward on a health care debate after President Donald Trump bullied him about his “no” vote last week.

The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on whether or not to proceed to debate on the Obamacare repeal. Heller was considered a critical vote due to his opposition to the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

Last week, Trump gathered Republican senators at a luncheon to pressure them to move forward on health care. Trump sat Heller directly to his right at the table and shamed him for being a “no” on the BCRA in front of the entire group.

“Well, no, you weren’t out there!” Trump poked at Heller. “This was the one we were worried about and you weren’t there.”

“Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?” Trump continued, “and I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think they’re going to appreciate what you’re hopefully going to do.”

Heller released a statement indicating he would vote “yes” on the motion to debate.

“Obamacare isn’t the answer, but doing nothing to try to solve the problems it has created isn’t the answer either,” Heller said in a statement Tuesday. “That is why I will vote to move forward and give us a chance to address the unworkable aspects of the law that have left many Nevadans – particularly those living in rural areas – with dwindling or no choices.”

“If the final product isn’t improved for the state of Nevada, then I will not vote for it; if it is improved, I will support it,” he concluded.

