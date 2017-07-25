Senate Passes Motion To Proceed On Obamacare Repeal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell managed to muster enough support to pass the motion to proceed on repealing the Affordable Care Act after much uncertainty Tuesday.

The fate of the procedural measure remained unclear leading up to the vote, with several GOP lawmakers in the upper chamber expressing their frustrations with the lack of information on what they were moving forward on in the days leading up to the legislation coming to the floor.

It passed by the narrowest of margins after moderate GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine voted against proceeding to a debate.

Senate Republicans have struggled to come to a consensus on replacement language, with conservatives arguing the Better Care Reconciliation Act didn’t do enough to repeal Obamacare or bring down premiums while moderates expressed concerns over cuts to Medicaid.

The return of Arizona Sen. John McCain — who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor — played a pivotal role in its passage. Despite only needing a simple majority under the rules of reconciliation, McConnell could only lose two votes for the measure to succeed.

Senate lawmakers will now move into debate ahead of a vote on repeal legislation.

