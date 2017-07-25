House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff praised the “productivity” of Jared Kushner’s testimony Tuesday.

Kushner walked by Schiff and Rep. Mike Conaway — also a House Intel member — after his testimony and gave them each a friendly pat on the shoulder. As Kushner left the building, CNN jumped right into post-hearing interviews with Schiff and Conaway.

“I found [Kushner] to be straightforward, forthcoming, wanted to answer every question that we had,” Conaway praised, “and was willing to follow up on any questions we had that we didn’t get to follow up on this morning. And I thank him for the way he conducted himself this morning–in a very professional manner.”

Schiff seemed to agree with Conaway’s assessment, telling CNN, “He expressed receptivity to coming back for further questions, but it was a very productive session.”

“We appreciate his voluntary willingness to come and testify today,” Schiff concluded.

Kushner was called to testify in front of both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees after he was discovered to be in a meeting about opposition research on Hillary Clinton with a Russian lawyer, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and others.

