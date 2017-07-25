Top GOP Sen Backs Up Jeff Sessions: ‘I Think He Did The Right Thing’ [VIDEO]

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn went to bat for Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Tuesday morning interview on CNN, saying that Sessions is a “good and honorable man” who “did the right thing” in recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The Texas senator’s defense of Sessions — who was the first senator to endorse Trump’s presidential campaign — comes as President Trump has escalated his attacks on the attorney general for recusing himself for the Russia investigation. (RELATED: Scaramucci Says Trump ‘Probably’ Wants Jeff Sessions Gone)

“I know Jeff Sessions well and he’s a good and honorable man and I think he’s doing what he believes he’s obligated to do under the rules that govern attorney generals and that in order to restore the credibility of the Department of Justice and the FBI, something we sorely need after the last administration, that he made the right decision to recuse himself,” Cornyn said.

“I happen agree with him that he did, having participated in the campaign like he did, I think in order to maintain the impression of impartiality, which is so important to building public confidence, that I think Jeff Sessions did the right thing.” (RELATED: Sessions Allies Are Furious With How Trump Is Treating The AG)

