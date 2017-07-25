President Donald Trump made fun of a young protester “going home to mommy” because he got yanked out of his rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.

During Trump’s remarks at the Ohio rally — a state he won during the election — a protester stood up in the crowd with a large Soviet flag, and the crowd began pointing to the protester.

“If you don’t point no one’s gonna even know he’s here,” Trump mocked. “Weak voice. Weak voice.”

An attendee behind the protester ripped the flag out of his hands and the protester was dragged out of the event by police.

“Boy, he’s a young one, he’s going back home to mommy,” Trump said as the crowd cheered and laughed. “Boy, he’s in trouble. He’s in trouble.”

“And I’ll bet his mommy voted for us, right?” he asked the crowd before continuing on with his speech.

