Trump’s Attacks On Sessions Continue, As He Claims The AG Is ‘Very Weak’ On ‘Clinton Crime’ And ‘Intel Leakers’

President Donald Trump continues to publicly assail Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and claimed Tuesday that the attorney general “has taken a very weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes” and “intel leakers.”

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Trump tweeted. He also wrote: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – ‘quietly working to boost Clinton.’ So where is the investigation A.G.”

The attack comes as the president continues insult his attorney general, who was the first Republican senator to back his campaign.

Last week President Trump told The New York Times that he regrets appointing Sessions due to the attorney general’s recusal from the investigation into Russian election interference and on Monday Trump described Sessions as “beleaguered.”

The Daily Caller spoke to several Sessions allies Monday who were all upset about how the attorney general is being treated. A former senior Sessions aide in the Senate told TheDC, “It’s bullshit. Sessions is too good for our juvenile crybaby president.”