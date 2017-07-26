Embattled Sessions To Step Up Fight Against Intel Leakers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly preparing to announce a series of criminal investigations related to repeated disclosures of sensitive information to the press.

The Washington Post reports that the Department of Justice will publicize criminal leak investigations related to the unauthorized exposure of classified information to reporters in the coming days. It is not yet clear that these investigations are related to leaks pertaining to the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The report comes as the relationship between the president and the attorney general has reached its greatest point of strain. President Donald Trump has disparaged Sessions on Twitter in early morning tweets every day this week.

ABC News reports that Sessions’ chief of staff, Jody Hunt, has informed White House chief of staff Reince Priebus that the attorney general has no plans to resign. The post is the culmination of Sessions’ professional career, which began as a federal prosecutor and continued in Congress as a stalwart of law-and-order politics.

A Department of Justice spokesman has not yet responded to TheDCNF’s inquiries.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].