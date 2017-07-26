Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich warned President Donald Trump against firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a private meeting, but Gingrich isn’t sure if Trump will heed his advice.

During a Fox News interview Wednesday morning, Gingrich explained that he and Trump discussed finding an appropriate role for Sessions that will suit the president’s agenda.

“The question is: is there a role for Sessions that is effective, is conservative, that puts forward the president’s agenda,” Gingrich said. “I think there is.”

“So you warned him against firing Sessions?” host Bill Hemmer asked.

“That’s not a secret,” Gingrich asserted. “I’ve said that publicly.”

When asked if Trump agreed with him and would take his advice, Gingrich said he did not know.

“Who knows. I mean, we’ll find out. The president’s a very strong-willed person–he listens to lots of people.”

“I’m encouraged that we have a chance here to walk back from the brink of doing something that I think would be a very big problem,” he said.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter