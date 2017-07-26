Half Of Trump Voters Don’t Believe Clinton Won The Popular Vote

Roughly half of those who voted for President Donald Trump in November believe that he won the popular vote, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

According to the poll, which surveyed 3,981 registered voters, 49 percent of Trump voters believe that he won the popular vote, compared to 40 percent who said that former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won more votes.

This response reveals a sharp partisan divide in the way in which voters understand the outcome of the recent election, as the majority of all voters, 59 percent, believe Clinton won the popular vote.

Respondents were surveyed from July 20 to July 24, in the days after Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said “we may never know” who won the popular vote during in an interview with NBC News’s Katy Tur. Kobach, who is serving as the vice chair of Trump’s voter fraud commission, has spent his career pushing for clean voter rolls.

Kobach’s statements are in line with Trump’s repeated suggestion that the popular vote swung in Clinton’s favor due to millions of fraudulent votes cast by illegal immigrants.

A Federal Election Commission report, released in January, found that Clinton bested Trump by roughly 2.9 million votes.

