Krauthammer Says Sessions ‘Is A Dead Man Walking’

Political commentator and columnist Charles Krauthammer said Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a “dead man walking” Tuesday night on Fox News.

Krauthammer gave a run down of the comments he had personally made about Sessions throughout the week, showing how much has changed since Trump first attacked Sessions in a New York Times interview last Wednesday.

“I think the bottom line is he wants him to resign. On Friday, I said that Sessions was a wounded man walking. Last night on ‘Special Report’ I said he was a dangerous, wounded man walking. Tonight, he is a dead man walking,” Krauthammer said.

The political commentator mentioned the fact that Sessions has been supporting Trump since the very beginning and gave his opinion on what could happen between Sessions and the president in the future.

“There is no way that a president can humiliate a Cabinet member, a strong supporter from the beginning, in the way that Trump has done, just piling it on and expect that this relationship is going to last,” Krauthammer continued. “He’ll either be fired, or it could be that he has decided that he is going to dig in his heels and some kind of resistance — he’ll stay in office no matter what. But this cannot last.”

Krauthammer said Trump’s comments about Sessions has “has alienated many conservatives” and could endanger the loyalty of his base, mentioning some conservatives are already complaining. (RELATED: Conservative Media To Trump: Stop Attacking Sessions)

“The danger to Trump is that Sessions represents sort of the policy side, the philosophical side, the conservative side of what Trump represented, and he held a lot of that coalition brought back to Trump,” Krauthammer said. “And by getting rid Sessions, he has alienated many conservatives. There are some who are already complaining. And that could be dangerous for Trump because what sustains them is the power and the loyalty of his base.”

Sessions has made it clear to the White House that he has no intention of stepping down.

