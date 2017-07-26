New Statement By Sessions Suggests He Has No Plans To Quit As Attorney General

Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn’t planning on quitting his job anytime soon.

That’s the takeaway from a statement Sessions issued on Wednesday on a topic completely unrelated to the drama unfolding between him and President Trump.

In a statement about the Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, Sessions indicated that he plans to stick around to carry out the work of the program, which Trump implemented in February and which the former Alabama senator has spearheaded.

“I will continue to review all of the Task Force’s recommendations, and look forward to taking additional steps towards ensuring safer communities for all Americans,” Sessions said on Wednesday.

Sessions’ job security has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days, as Trump has publicly criticized him over his decision to recuse himself in March from the ongoing Russia investigation. Trump said last week that he was “disappointed” in Sessions and would not have picked him as attorney general had he known that the former Alabama senator would recuse himself from the probe.

Sessions did so because of his position in the Trump campaign, which is being investigated for potential collusion with the Russian government.

Sessions’ recusal put Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in charge of the investigation. Trump appears ultimately upset with the decision to hire Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the probe. Rosenstein picked Mueller in May, soon after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Trump’s comments have generated speculation that he plans to fire Sessions or publicly humiliate him until he resigns. (RELATED: Sessions Allies Are Furious With Trump Over Twitter Statements)

Trump’s passive-aggressive approach has angered many of his supporters, many of whom support Sessions hawkishness on immigration and crime.

Sessions’ allies have said in recent days that he is upset with Trump’s public comments but has no plans to quit his job.

