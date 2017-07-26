Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has added his voice to the list of supporters of Attorney General Jeff Sessions

On his radio show Wednesday afternoon, he praised Sessions’ work on conservative issues and his loyalty to Trump.

Limbaugh asserted that Sessions is “exactly the kind of guy Trump needs” in his cabinet and wondered if Trump’s criticisms of Sessions are actually meant to be motivational.

“Maybe it’s an effort to put a fire under Sessions to make him more aggressive on stopping the leaks and sanctuary cities, but he’s already doing that!” Limbaugh stated. “I mean, Sessions is really kicking butt on the whole Trump immigration agenda.”

“Sessions is the most loyal endorser that Trump had,” he continued. “Sessions’ value to Donald Trump is incalculable, as is his loyalty to Donald Trump, as is the seriousness with which he approaches his job as attorney general.”

“He’s the exact kind of guy Trump needs there, and I have to imagine that Trump knows that. Something about all of this is just off,” Limbaugh concluded. “Maybe Sessions just needs some Red Bull. Who knows?”

LISTEN:

