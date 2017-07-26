White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Wednesday that he’s not a big fan of politics in Washington, DC because he prefers “front stabbing” as opposed to backstabbing.

“I’m more of a front stabbing person,” he told the “Fox & Friends” crew.

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted that Sen. Lisa Murkowski — who voted no to bring up debate on repeal and replacement of Obamacare –“really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday.”

“Should we expect more tweets like this?” cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked Scaramucci.

“The right thing to do is stand side-by-side with the president, so when you’re not doing that–imagine you’re a football coach in the locker room–do you think you’re gonna get chewed a little bit?” Scaramucci said. “To me, that’s a classic New Yorker letting you know how you feel.”

Scaramucci, who is from New York himself and has spent a lot of time on Wall Street, explained that he doesn’t like Washington so much because instead of being up front, people try to hide their intentions.

“What I don’t like about Washington is that people don’t let you know how they feel,” he continued. “They’re very nice to your face and then they take a shiv or a machete and stab you in the back.”

“I’m a Wall Street guy, I’m more of a front stabbing person,” he concluded.

WATCH:

