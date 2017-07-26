Trump Says Transgenders Will Not Be Allowed To Serve In Military

President Donald Trump has made the executive decision to ban transgenders from serving in the military, reversing a major decision by the Obama administration.

In a tweet series posted Wednesday morning, Trump stated that after serious consultation with military experts, the U.S. cannot allow transgenders to serve in the armed forces because of medical costs and disruption posted by integrating these individuals.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..”

“….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” Trump added.

The decision in effect reverses a decision by the Obama administration last year to allow transgenders to serve openly in the military and follows a move by the military to delay integration of new transgender recruits by six months.

During his campaign, Trump emphasized that he would consult with generals to handle the problems of political correctness infesting the military.

