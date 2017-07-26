Trump Slams Murkowski For Aligning With Dems On Health Care

President Donald Trump singled out Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a Wednesday morning Tweet for her position on health care.

“Senator Lisa Murkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

Murkowski voted against a procedural measure to begin debate on health care in the U.S. Senate. Despite her opposition, Republicans passed the measure with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

Murkowski also voted against a proposal seen as critical to the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. She rejected Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s proposals and joined other Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus in a 43-57 vote against the “Better Care Reconciliation Act.”

