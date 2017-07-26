Twitter Elites React To Trump’s Transgender Military Smack Down

Twitter influencers reacted in an almost universally negative way to President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that transgenders would no longer be allowed to serve in the military.

In a landmark announcement Wednesday, Trump said that after consultation with military generals, it became clear that the medical costs and disruption to the armed forces could not justify allowing transgenders to serve. His decision rolled back the Obama administration’s move in 2016 to repeal the ban on transgenders serving openly.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump tweeted.

Following news of the announcement, Twitter elites exploded with rage, disappointment and emotion.

Ali Velshi, host of MSNBC Live, tweeted out that the military is lucky to have transgenders.

World affairs columnist Frida Ghitis said the ban on transgenders is purely a “political move.”

Television personality Montel Williams claimed that transgender service members are far more patriotic than Trump.

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said the Trump administration was “playing politics with universal rights.”

Time Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Aaron Gouveia called Trump a “silver-spooned draft dodger” and “disgrace” in response to Wednesday morning’s news.

Journalist Jessica Mason Pieklo called the move “cruel & unlawful.”

Freelance journalist Marisa Taylor complained about “legislating hate.”

Up to 250 service members are in the middle of transitioning to their desired gender, defense officials told The Associated Press.

However, the Pentagon has not officially released the number of transgenders serving in the military.

