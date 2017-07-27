According to the testimony of Bill Browder, who was investigated by Fusion GPS, the firm was working on behalf of the Russian government when they created the infamous Trump dossier.

Browder testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. Sergei Magnitsky, who the Magnitsky Act involving Russian sanctions is named after, served as Browder’s lawyer in the 2000s before he was jailed and killed for uncovering a massive fraud scheme against Browder’s business.

During Browder’s testimony, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked, “You believe that Fusion GPS should of registered under FARA, because they were acting on the behalf of the Russians?”

“That’s correct,” Browder said.

“So, I just want to absorb that for a moment,” Graham responded. “The group that did the dossier on President Trump hired this British spy, wound up getting it to the FBI. You believe they were working for the Russians?”

“And in the Spring and Summer of 2016 they were receiving money indirectly from a senior Russian government official,” Browder confirmed.

WATCH:

The salacious dossier accused Trump of engaging in sexual activities in Moscow and claimed the Russian government was possibly blackmailing Trump with the information. The FBI was unable to confirm the details in the dossier.

