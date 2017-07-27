Coglianese: ‘Skinny Repeal’ A ‘Half Measure’ That Won’t Fix Health Care [VIDEO]

Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Caller Vince Coglianese appeared on “Happening Now” Thursday to discuss ObamaCare, calling the GOP’s “skinny repeal” proposal nothing but a “half measure.”

Thus far Republican efforts to repeal and or replace ObamaCare have failed in the Senate. There is still a deep division inside the GOP as to which direction they should take in tackling health care reform. The so-called “skinny repeal” of the ACA would target specific aspects of the law such as the medical device tax or individual mandate.

Coglianese cautioned against piece meal legislation, especially anything aimed at abolishing the individual mandate.

“If they are going to drop the penalties, the individual mandate, they also have to see if they can find some cost savings,” he said. Coglianese said this latest proposal by the GOP wasn’t a real attempt at lasting reform saying if the government goes after the mandate they will be forced to tackle everything else.

Republicans may unwittingly trigger higher premiums by reducing their revenue stream. Once the mandate is lifted, millions of young people are expected to opt out and continue without any medical coverage.

“The CBO in general has a difficult time assessing what human behavior is going to be,” said Coglianese warning that playing the numbers game with something like health care could lead to skewed results.

According to Fox News the CBO has scored the “skinny repeal” of ObamaCare and found it would cause 16 million people to lose their insurance.

Coglianese called the upcoming showdown in the Senate a “test for McConnell as a tactician to get something meaningful through.” He added that if Republicans fail to pass any form of repeal they will be failing to deliver on their primary campaign promise, and it will end up costing them at the ballot box.

“Republicans and Democrats will have a lot to answer for here,” he said.

