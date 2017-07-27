Gingrich Lambasts ‘Full of Himself’ Scaramucci

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich railed against new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci Thursday, calling him “full of himself” and “pugnacious.”

“I think Scaramucci is full of himself,” Gingrich declared in a radio interview with Laura Ingraham Thursday. “I think he got down here from New York, and he is all excited. Frankly, he is talking more than he is thinking. He needs to slow down and learn the business.”

Gingrich, a loyal ally to President Donald Trump, also blasted Scaramucci for being too aggressive and questioned his effectiveness.

“I think that Scaramucci had better be a lot more careful than he has been,” Gingrich said. “He obviously likes the limelight; he obviously likes being in the media. I would say right now he is being more pugnacious than effective.”

Gingrich also warned against picking fights with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

“I think that [the] things he said about Reince, if he said them, where is his proof?” he said. “I mean, it’s totally unhelpful having someone going around starting family fights in public, and if he is going to be that divisive, I’m not sure if he is going to be that useful to the president.”

Scaramucci seemed to suggest in a now-deleted tweet Wednesday that Priebus was behind the leaking of his financial disclosure form.

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45,” Scaramucci tweeted.

Trump assigned Scaramucci to his new role last week and he has already made sweeping changes, leading former press secretary Sean Spicer and assistant press secretary Mike Short to resign.

Follow Ben on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].