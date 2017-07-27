House Considers Pushing Back August Recess

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is advising lawmakers to keep their schedules open next week in case they need to come back into session to act on the Obamacare repeal.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are slated to head back to their districts for their month-long recess Friday, but with the Senate expected to take action on repealing the Affordable Care Act this week, the House may have to delay its plans to vote on a Senate bill or conference with the upper chamber to amend the legislation.

“While last votes are currently scheduled to take place tomorrow, Members are advised that — pending Senate action on health care — the House schedule is subject to change,” McCarthy told members in an email Thursday, according to Politico. “All Members should remain flexible in their travel plans over the next few days.”

Republican in the upper chamber are expected to take a vote on a “skinny repeal,” which would eliminate the individual and employer mandates and the medical device tax while leaving a number of provisions — including numerous ACA regulations and taxes — in place, they struggled to come to a consensus.

Multiple GOP senators said they don’t support the scaled back as a final outcome, but would support the measure if it’s used as a tool to conference with the lower chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier this month that the upper chamber was canceling its first two weeks of recess to work on its agenda.

