Lindsey Graham: ‘Holy Hell To Pay’ If Trump Fires Sessions

If President Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions, “there will be holy hell to pay,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday.

Graham skewered Trump over his repeated attacks on Sessions, who, as an Alabama senator, was the first influential Republican to back the billionaire real estate mogul for president.

“The president has the right to fire anybody in his cabinet. As a human being, I think he should show respect for Jeff Sessions as a person,” Graham said in an interview with CNN.

Graham warned Trump that his effort to “marginalize and humiliate” Sessions “is not going over well in the Senate” or “in the conservative world.”

“If you believe Jeff Sessions should be fired, use the power you have and accept the consequences,” said Graham, adding: “If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay.”

Graham also warned that if Trump attempts to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, that move “could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.”

Trump said recently that he was “disappointed” in Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Trump has asked on Twitter why Sessions has not investigated Hillary Clinton or leaks of classified information.

