Retired Lt. Cmdr Steven Rogers argued Wednesday night that Trump’s ban on transgenders in the military “has everything to do with combat readiness.”

“I believe it has everything to do with combat readiness,” Lt. Rogers, who served in the military for 25 years, told CNN’s Don Lemon.

He compared the decision to stall transgenders serving in the military to the slow acceptance of women serving in combat roles.

“You know what Don, in December 2015 President Obama, to his credit, had opened the doors for women to take combat roles, and I asked myself the question, ‘why did it take him so long?'” Rogers said.

“You know what President Obama was concerned about? Combat readiness. A lot of questions need to be answered before you throw a policy into the US military.”

Lt. Rogers said he doesn’t doubt that there are transgendered individuals serving honorably in the military, but feels that combat readiness is too important of a question to ignore.

“The president’s decision, I really truly believe, was as a result of his concern abut combat readiness,” Rogers asserted. “That is so important. My colleagues on the air here know that, I know that, everyone in the military knows that.”

