Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an opioid and drug abuse listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. In a press briefing following the meeting, Press Secretary Sean Spicer blamed the crisis on "cheap heroin" flooding the market, and credited the President with already taking action against drug cartels. Photographer: Shawn Thew/Pool via Bloomberg   U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an opioid and drug abuse listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. In a press briefing following the meeting, Press Secretary Sean Spicer blamed the crisis on "cheap heroin" flooding the market, and credited the President with already taking action against drug cartels. Photographer: Shawn Thew/Pool via Bloomberg   

Media Shuns Jobs, Economy To Talk Trump Controversies

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
2:35 PM 07/27/2017

Taiwanese company Foxconn is bringing thousands of jobs to Wisconsin, but you wouldn’t hear more than 40 seconds about it on any broadcast network Wednesday night.

ABC, CBS, and NBC spent so much time covering the controversies of the Trump administration, that they had hardly any time to talk about its successes, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

Trump’s announcement that Foxconn was investing $10 billion in a plant in Wisconsin, bringing about 13,000 jobs with it, only received 15 seconds of coverage on CBS “Evening News,” 25 seconds on NBC “Nightly News,” and no time at all on ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

All networks ignored the fact that the Dow Jones’ Industrial Average hit another all-time high Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the networks spent 16 minutes and 19 seconds on the various controversies surrounding the Trump administration, including his ban of transgendered individuals serving in the military and his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The networks also ignored the arrest of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT aide while he was attempting to flee the country, a story The Daily Caller has been covering for months.

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Media Research Center
  Show 0 comments