Taiwanese company Foxconn is bringing thousands of jobs to Wisconsin, but you wouldn’t hear more than 40 seconds about it on any broadcast network Wednesday night.

ABC, CBS, and NBC spent so much time covering the controversies of the Trump administration, that they had hardly any time to talk about its successes, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

Trump’s announcement that Foxconn was investing $10 billion in a plant in Wisconsin, bringing about 13,000 jobs with it, only received 15 seconds of coverage on CBS “Evening News,” 25 seconds on NBC “Nightly News,” and no time at all on ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

All networks ignored the fact that the Dow Jones’ Industrial Average hit another all-time high Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the networks spent 16 minutes and 19 seconds on the various controversies surrounding the Trump administration, including his ban of transgendered individuals serving in the military and his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The networks also ignored the arrest of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT aide while he was attempting to flee the country, a story The Daily Caller has been covering for months.

