‘Morning Joe’ Panel Compares White House Drama To ‘Mean Girls’ And ‘Game Of Thrones’ [VIDEO]

Senior Political Analyst Mark Halperin said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday the drama surrounding the White House staff is “like Game of Thrones with more viciousness.”

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made headlines on Thursday by phoning in to CNN’s “New Day” to clarify his tweet about White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. He compared their relationship to “Cain and Abel” from the Bible and challenged Priebus to prove that he wasn’t involved in leaking vital information.

Scaramucci characterized the leaks as “treasonous” acts that would have gotten the leaker hanged 150 years ago.

Halperin highlighted Priebus’ difficult position as the “least powerful chief of staff we’ve ever seen.” Adding if Priebus is dismissed, the question of who will provide structure will come front and center.

The recent resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer has triggered talk of a major staff shakeup with Scaramucci even threatening to “fire everybody.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski wrapped up the segment by comparing the drama to a 2004 Lindsay Lohan film depicting drama among teenagers. “It’s Mean Girls!”

