MSNBC Rips Scaramucci, Compares Him To Italian Gangster John Gotti [VIDEO]

New York Times Columnist Bret Stephens mocked White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on “MSNBC Live” Thursday, saying that listening to him was like “Hearing ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Successful People’ reinterpreted by John Gotti.”

After hearing Stephens compare Scaramucci to the murderous gangster, host Stephanie Ruhle slapped the desk, started laughing and asked Stephens to repeat the insult. When Stephens doubled down and repeated himself, Ruhle called the slight “amazing.”

The panel continually took shots at Scaramucci and the Trump administration, describing them as off the rails and out of control.

Before the segment, the newly-christened communications director phoned CNN Thursday morning to defend his tweet about White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus and his possible involvement in recent leaks. The move prompted Stephens to call Scaramucci’s behavior “hallucinogenic.”

Stephens continued taking shots at the White House saying Donald Trump’s presidency should be called the “peyote presidency,” describing it as a bad drug trip. The comparison again drew laughter from Ruhle, who clapped her hands with glee.

Ruhle said a White House source told her that as much as the president enjoys Scaramucci’s presence, “He’d just as soon enjoy firing him. They are all pawns to Trump.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]