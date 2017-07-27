House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that he believes Anthony Scaramucci and Reince Priebus need to “sit down” and work out their differences.

Scaramucci denied reports Wednesday that he asked the FBI to investigate Priebus for leaking information out of the White House. He also called out Priebus on CNN Thursday morning, stating, “If Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him do that.”

During his Thursday press conference, Speaker Ryan said he supports his friend Priebus, but would also like to see the two men sit down and solve their problems.

“All I would say is, as you know, Reince is a good friend of mine,” Ryan said. “Reince is doing a fantastic job at the White House.”

“If those two gentleman have differences, my advice would be to sit down and settle their differences,” Ryan offered, but said he believes Priebus to have the confidence of President Trump.

Ryan may be alone in his support of Priebus, as Kellyanne Conway threw jabs at him Thursday morning as well. During a Fox News interview, Conway declined to say that Priebus is not a leaker, instead asserting, “leakers are easier to figure out than they may think.” (VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway Doesn’t Deny Reince Priebus Is A Leaker)

